1 Lao Kip =
0.000000014285258 Ethereum
1 ETH = 70,002,200 LAK
LAK
ETH
|1 LAK
|0.0000000142853 ETH
|5 LAK
|0.0000000714263 ETH
|10 LAK
|0.000000142853 ETH
|25 LAK
|0.000000357131 ETH
|50 LAK
|0.000000714263 ETH
|100 LAK
|0.00000142853 ETH
|500 LAK
|0.00000714263 ETH
|1,000 LAK
|0.0000142853 ETH
|5,000 LAK
|0.0000714263 ETH
|10,000 LAK
|0.000142853 ETH
1 LAK = 0 ETH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000013700
|0.000000016200
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000012000
|0.000000011900
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000000013000
|0.000000013900
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.91%
|3.13%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethereum exchange rate is the ETH to USD rate. The currency code for Ethereum is ETH. The currency symbol is Ξ.More Ethereum info
