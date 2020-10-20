1 Lao Kip =
0.000401605764359 Dogecoins
1 DOGE = 2,490.00 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
DOGE
|1 LAK
|0.000401606 DOGE
|5 LAK
|0.00200803 DOGE
|10 LAK
|0.00401606 DOGE
|25 LAK
|0.0100401 DOGE
|50 LAK
|0.0200803 DOGE
|100 LAK
|0.0401606 DOGE
|500 LAK
|0.200803 DOGE
|1,000 LAK
|0.401606 DOGE
|5,000 LAK
|2.00803 DOGE
|10,000 LAK
|4.01606 DOGE
DOGE
LAK
|1 DOGE
|2,490 LAK
|5 DOGE
|12,450 LAK
|10 DOGE
|24,900 LAK
|25 DOGE
|62,250.1 LAK
|50 DOGE
|124,500 LAK
|100 DOGE
|249,000 LAK
|500 DOGE
|1,245,000 LAK
|1,000 DOGE
|2,490,000 LAK
|5,000 DOGE
|12,450,000 LAK
|10,000 DOGE
|24,900,000 LAK
1 LAK = 0 DOGE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00037765
|0.00037765
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00028104
|0.00023082
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00033959
|0.00030832
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.29%
|4.23%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dogecoin exchange rate is the DOGE to USD rate. The currency code for Dogecoins is DOGE.More Dogecoin info
