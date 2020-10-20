1 LAK to BYR - Convert Lao Kips to Belarusian Rubles

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

1.4766514 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYR = 0.677208 LAK

BYR replaced by BYN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:49 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Belarusian Ruble

lak
LAK
byr
BYR
1 LAK1.47665 BYR
5 LAK7.38326 BYR
10 LAK14.7665 BYR
25 LAK36.9163 BYR
50 LAK73.8326 BYR
100 LAK147.665 BYR
500 LAK738.326 BYR
1,000 LAK1,476.65 BYR
5,000 LAK7,383.26 BYR
10,000 LAK14,766.5 BYR

Convert Belarusian Ruble to Lao Kip

byr
BYR
lak
LAK
1 BYR0.677208 LAK
5 BYR3.38604 LAK
10 BYR6.77208 LAK
25 BYR16.9302 LAK
50 BYR33.8604 LAK
100 BYR67.7208 LAK
500 BYR338.604 LAK
1,000 BYR677.208 LAK
5,000 BYR3,386.04 LAK
10,000 BYR6,772.08 LAK

LAK to BYR Chart

1 LAK = 0 BYR

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000152310.00015589
Low
0.000147410.00014741
Average
0.000149860.00015207
Volatility
0.49%0.51%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
byr

BYR - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.

More Belarusian Ruble info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings