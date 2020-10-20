1 Iranian Rial =
0.00057402792 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMW = 1,742.08 IRR
1 Iranian Rial =
0.00057402792 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMW = 1,742.08 IRR
IRR
ZMW
|1 IRR
|0.000574028 ZMW
|5 IRR
|0.00287014 ZMW
|10 IRR
|0.00574028 ZMW
|25 IRR
|0.0143507 ZMW
|50 IRR
|0.0287014 ZMW
|100 IRR
|0.0574028 ZMW
|500 IRR
|0.287014 ZMW
|1,000 IRR
|0.574028 ZMW
|5,000 IRR
|2.87014 ZMW
|10,000 IRR
|5.74028 ZMW
1 IRR = 0 ZMW
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00063061
|0.00065622
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00056549
|0.00056549
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00061117
|0.00061684
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.32%
|1.84%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMW. The currency symbol is ZK.More Zambian Kwacha info
