1 Iranian Rial =
0.0059088308 Yemeni Rials
1 YER = 169.238 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
YER
|1 IRR
|0.00590883 YER
|5 IRR
|0.0295442 YER
|10 IRR
|0.0590883 YER
|25 IRR
|0.147721 YER
|50 IRR
|0.295442 YER
|100 IRR
|0.590883 YER
|500 IRR
|2.95442 YER
|1,000 IRR
|5.90883 YER
|5,000 IRR
|29.5442 YER
|10,000 IRR
|59.0883 YER
1 IRR = 0 YER
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0059577
|0.0059974
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0058852
|0.0058852
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0059303
|0.0059525
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
