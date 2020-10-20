1 Iranian Rial =
0.000050504075 Ripple
1 XRP = 19,800.4 IRR
IRR
XRP
|1 IRR
|0.0000505041 XRP
|5 IRR
|0.00025252 XRP
|10 IRR
|0.000505041 XRP
|25 IRR
|0.0012626 XRP
|50 IRR
|0.0025252 XRP
|100 IRR
|0.00505041 XRP
|500 IRR
|0.025252 XRP
|1,000 IRR
|0.0505041 XRP
|5,000 IRR
|0.25252 XRP
|10,000 IRR
|0.505041 XRP
1 IRR = 0 XRP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000050389
|0.000050389
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000044976
|0.000038334
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000048339
|0.000046085
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.79%
|2.67%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ripple exchange rate is the XRP to USD rate. The currency code for Ripple is XRP.More Ripple info
