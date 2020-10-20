1 Iranian Rial =
0.00000002356024 Platinum Ounces
1 XPT = 42,444,400 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
XPT
|1 IRR
|0.0000000235602 XPT
|5 IRR
|0.000000117801 XPT
|10 IRR
|0.000000235602 XPT
|25 IRR
|0.000000589006 XPT
|50 IRR
|0.00000117801 XPT
|100 IRR
|0.00000235602 XPT
|500 IRR
|0.0000117801 XPT
|1,000 IRR
|0.0000235602 XPT
|5,000 IRR
|0.000117801 XPT
|10,000 IRR
|0.000235602 XPT
1 IRR = 0 XPT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000026500
|0.000000026500
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000022600
|0.000000022000
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000000024600
|0.000000024900
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|5.19%
|5.62%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.More Platinum Ounce info
