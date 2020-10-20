1 IRR to XPD - Convert Iranian Rials to Palladium Ounces

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000000022509309 Palladium Ounces

1 XPD = 44,426,100 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Palladium Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:27 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Palladium Ounce

irr
IRR
xpd
XPD
1 IRR0.0000000225093 XPD
5 IRR0.000000112547 XPD
10 IRR0.000000225093 XPD
25 IRR0.000000562733 XPD
50 IRR0.00000112547 XPD
100 IRR0.00000225093 XPD
500 IRR0.0000112547 XPD
1,000 IRR0.0000225093 XPD
5,000 IRR0.000112547 XPD
10,000 IRR0.000225093 XPD

Convert Palladium Ounce to Iranian Rial

xpd
XPD
irr
IRR
1 XPD44,426,100 IRR
5 XPD222,130,000 IRR
10 XPD444,261,000 IRR
25 XPD1,110,650,000 IRR
50 XPD2,221,300,000 IRR
100 XPD4,442,610,000 IRR
500 XPD22,213,000,000 IRR
1,000 XPD44,426,100,000 IRR
5,000 XPD222,130,000,000 IRR
10,000 XPD444,261,000,000 IRR

IRR to XPD Chart

1 IRR = 0 XPD

1 Iranian Rial to Palladium Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000000266000.000000026600
Low
0.0000000233000.000000021600
Average
0.0000000253000.000000024600
Volatility
2.56%2.90%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

xpd

XPD - Palladium Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.

