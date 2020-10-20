1 IRR to XDR - Convert Iranian Rials to IMF Special Drawing Rights

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000017889928 IMF Special Drawing Rights

1 XDR = 55,897.4 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to IMF Special Drawing Rights conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 19:58 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to IMF Special Drawing Rights

irr
IRR
xdr
XDR
1 IRR0.0000178899 XDR
5 IRR0.0000894496 XDR
10 IRR0.000178899 XDR
25 IRR0.000447248 XDR
50 IRR0.000894496 XDR
100 IRR0.00178899 XDR
500 IRR0.00894496 XDR
1,000 IRR0.0178899 XDR
5,000 IRR0.0894496 XDR
10,000 IRR0.178899 XDR

Convert IMF Special Drawing Rights to Iranian Rial

xdr
XDR
irr
IRR
1 XDR55,897.4 IRR
5 XDR279,487 IRR
10 XDR558,974 IRR
25 XDR1,397,430 IRR
50 XDR2,794,870 IRR
100 XDR5,589,740 IRR
500 XDR27,948,700 IRR
1,000 XDR55,897,400 IRR
5,000 XDR279,487,000 IRR
10,000 XDR558,974,000 IRR

IRR to XDR Chart

1 IRR = 0 XDR

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to IMF Special Drawing Rights stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000181060.000018196
Low
0.0000177720.000017746
Average
0.0000179620.000018014
Volatility
0.32%0.51%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
xdr

XDR - IMF Special Drawing Rights

Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.

More IMF Special Drawing Rights info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings