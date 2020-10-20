1 Iranian Rial =
0.000000774407 Silver Ounces
1 XAG = 1,291,310 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.000000774407 Silver Ounces
1 XAG = 1,291,310 IRR
IRR
XAG
|1 IRR
|0.000000774407 XAG
|5 IRR
|0.00000387204 XAG
|10 IRR
|0.00000774407 XAG
|25 IRR
|0.0000193602 XAG
|50 IRR
|0.0000387204 XAG
|100 IRR
|0.0000774407 XAG
|500 IRR
|0.000387204 XAG
|1,000 IRR
|0.000774407 XAG
|5,000 IRR
|0.00387204 XAG
|10,000 IRR
|0.00774407 XAG
1 IRR = 0 XAG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000082220
|0.00000090480
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000075670
|0.00000074540
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00000080180
|0.00000082350
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.22%
|2.02%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.More Silver Ounce info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings