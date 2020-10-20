1 IRR to VES - Convert Iranian Rials to Venezuelan Bolívares

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00086066714 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VES = 1,161.89 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:26 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar

irr
IRR
ves
VES
1 IRR0.000860667 VES
5 IRR0.00430334 VES
10 IRR0.00860667 VES
25 IRR0.0215167 VES
50 IRR0.0430334 VES
100 IRR0.0860667 VES
500 IRR0.430334 VES
1,000 IRR0.860667 VES
5,000 IRR4.30334 VES
10,000 IRR8.60667 VES

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Iranian Rial

ves
VES
irr
IRR
1 VES1,161.89 IRR
5 VES5,809.45 IRR
10 VES11,618.9 IRR
25 VES29,047.2 IRR
50 VES58,094.5 IRR
100 VES116,189 IRR
500 VES580,945 IRR
1,000 VES1,161,890 IRR
5,000 VES5,809,450 IRR
10,000 VES11,618,900 IRR

IRR to VES Chart

1 IRR = 0 VES

1 Iranian Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000877730.00087773
Low
0.000857940.00085149
Average
0.000862730.00086565
Volatility
0.56%0.53%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

