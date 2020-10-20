1 Iranian Rial =
0.00086066714 Venezuelan Bolívares
1 VES = 1,161.89 IRR
IRR
VES
|1 IRR
|0.000860667 VES
|5 IRR
|0.00430334 VES
|10 IRR
|0.00860667 VES
|25 IRR
|0.0215167 VES
|50 IRR
|0.0430334 VES
|100 IRR
|0.0860667 VES
|500 IRR
|0.430334 VES
|1,000 IRR
|0.860667 VES
|5,000 IRR
|4.30334 VES
|10,000 IRR
|8.60667 VES
1 IRR = 0 VES
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00087773
|0.00087773
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00085794
|0.00085149
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00086273
|0.00086565
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.More Venezuelan Bolívar info
