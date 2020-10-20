1 IRR to VEF - Convert Iranian Rials to Venezuelan Bolívares

1

1 Iranian Rial =

86.066714 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEF = 0.0116189 IRR

VEF replaced by VES

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Iranian Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:26 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar

irr
IRR
vef
VEF
1 IRR86.0667 VEF
5 IRR430.334 VEF
10 IRR860.667 VEF
25 IRR2,151.67 VEF
50 IRR4,303.34 VEF
100 IRR8,606.67 VEF
500 IRR43,033.4 VEF
1,000 IRR86,066.7 VEF
5,000 IRR430,334 VEF
10,000 IRR860,667 VEF

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Iranian Rial

vef
VEF
irr
IRR
1 VEF0.0116189 IRR
5 VEF0.0580945 IRR
10 VEF0.116189 IRR
25 VEF0.290472 IRR
50 VEF0.580945 IRR
100 VEF1.16189 IRR
500 VEF5.80945 IRR
1,000 VEF11.6189 IRR
5,000 VEF58.0945 IRR
10,000 VEF116.189 IRR

IRR to VEF Chart

1 IRR = 0 VEF

1 Iranian Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
87.77387.773
Low
85.79485.149
Average
86.27386.565
Volatility
0.56%0.53%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

vef

VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.

, ratings