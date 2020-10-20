1 Iranian Rial =
86.066714 Venezuelan Bolívares
1 VEF = 0.0116189 IRR
VEF replaced by VES
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
VEF
|1 IRR
|86.0667 VEF
|5 IRR
|430.334 VEF
|10 IRR
|860.667 VEF
|25 IRR
|2,151.67 VEF
|50 IRR
|4,303.34 VEF
|100 IRR
|8,606.67 VEF
|500 IRR
|43,033.4 VEF
|1,000 IRR
|86,066.7 VEF
|5,000 IRR
|430,334 VEF
|10,000 IRR
|860,667 VEF
1 IRR = 0 VEF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|87.773
|87.773
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|85.794
|85.149
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|86.273
|86.565
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.More Venezuelan Bolívar info
