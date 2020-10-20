1 Iranian Rial =
0.042388796 Vatican City Lire
1 VAL = 23.5911 IRR
VAL replaced by EUR
IRR
VAL
|1 IRR
|0.0423888 VAL
|5 IRR
|0.211944 VAL
|10 IRR
|0.423888 VAL
|25 IRR
|1.05972 VAL
|50 IRR
|2.11944 VAL
|100 IRR
|4.23888 VAL
|500 IRR
|21.1944 VAL
|1,000 IRR
|42.3888 VAL
|5,000 IRR
|211.944 VAL
|10,000 IRR
|423.888 VAL
1 IRR = 0 VAL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000022259
|0.000022494
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000021639
|0.000021639
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000022027
|0.000022092
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatican City Lira exchange rate is the VAL to USD rate. The currency code for Vatican City Lire is VAL.
