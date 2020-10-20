1 Iranian Rial =
0.29624248 Uzbekistani Sums
1 UZS = 3.37561 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
UZS
|1 IRR
|0.296242 UZS
|5 IRR
|1.48121 UZS
|10 IRR
|2.96242 UZS
|25 IRR
|7.40606 UZS
|50 IRR
|14.8121 UZS
|100 IRR
|29.6242 UZS
|500 IRR
|148.121 UZS
|1,000 IRR
|296.242 UZS
|5,000 IRR
|1,481.21 UZS
|10,000 IRR
|2,962.42 UZS
1 IRR = 0 UZS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30110
|0.30471
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29600
|0.29600
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.29887
|0.30094
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47%
|0.55%
The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Uzbekistani Sums is UZS. The currency symbol is лв.
