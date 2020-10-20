1 Iranian Rial =
0.00043660526 Swazi Emalangeni
1 SZL = 2,290.40 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
SZL
|1 IRR
|0.000436605 SZL
|5 IRR
|0.00218303 SZL
|10 IRR
|0.00436605 SZL
|25 IRR
|0.0109151 SZL
|50 IRR
|0.0218303 SZL
|100 IRR
|0.0436605 SZL
|500 IRR
|0.218303 SZL
|1,000 IRR
|0.436605 SZL
|5,000 IRR
|2.18303 SZL
|10,000 IRR
|4.36605 SZL
1 IRR = 0 SZL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00044975
|0.00045954
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00042563
|0.00042563
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00043588
|0.00044127
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.92%
|0.87%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.More Swazi Lilangeni info
