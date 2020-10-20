1 Iranian Rial =
0.30790788 Syrian Pounds
1 SYP = 3.24772 IRR
1 Iranian Rial =
IRR
SYP
|1 IRR
|0.307908 SYP
|5 IRR
|1.53954 SYP
|10 IRR
|3.07908 SYP
|25 IRR
|7.6977 SYP
|50 IRR
|15.3954 SYP
|100 IRR
|30.7908 SYP
|500 IRR
|153.954 SYP
|1,000 IRR
|307.908 SYP
|5,000 IRR
|1,539.54 SYP
|10,000 IRR
|3,079.08 SYP
1 IRR = 0 SYP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30954
|0.31156
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30581
|0.30581
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.30797
|0.30919
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35%
|0.48%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.More Syrian Pound info
