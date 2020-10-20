1 IRR to SYP - Convert Iranian Rials to Syrian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.30790788 Syrian Pounds

1 SYP = 3.24772 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Syrian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:25 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Syrian Pound

irr
IRR
syp
SYP
1 IRR0.307908 SYP
5 IRR1.53954 SYP
10 IRR3.07908 SYP
25 IRR7.6977 SYP
50 IRR15.3954 SYP
100 IRR30.7908 SYP
500 IRR153.954 SYP
1,000 IRR307.908 SYP
5,000 IRR1,539.54 SYP
10,000 IRR3,079.08 SYP

Convert Syrian Pound to Iranian Rial

syp
SYP
irr
IRR
1 SYP3.24772 IRR
5 SYP16.2386 IRR
10 SYP32.4772 IRR
25 SYP81.1931 IRR
50 SYP162.386 IRR
100 SYP324.772 IRR
500 SYP1,623.86 IRR
1,000 SYP3,247.72 IRR
5,000 SYP16,238.6 IRR
10,000 SYP32,477.2 IRR

IRR to SYP Chart

1 IRR = 0 SYP

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Syrian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.309540.31156
Low
0.305810.30581
Average
0.307970.30919
Volatility
0.35%0.48%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
syp

SYP - Syrian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.

More Syrian Pound info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings