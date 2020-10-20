1 Iranian Rial =
0.00054588312 Sao Tomean Dobras
1 STN = 1,831.89 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
STN
|1 IRR
|0.000545883 STN
|5 IRR
|0.00272942 STN
|10 IRR
|0.00545883 STN
|25 IRR
|0.0136471 STN
|50 IRR
|0.0272942 STN
|100 IRR
|0.0545883 STN
|500 IRR
|0.272942 STN
|1,000 IRR
|0.545883 STN
|5,000 IRR
|2.72942 STN
|10,000 IRR
|5.45883 STN
1 IRR = 0 STN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00055160
|0.00055666
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00053289
|0.00053289
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00054292
|0.00054444
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.83%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.More Sao Tomean Dobra info
