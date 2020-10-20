1 IRR to SCR - Convert Iranian Rials to Seychellois Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00033049816 Seychellois Rupees

1 SCR = 3,025.74 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Seychellois Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:24 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Seychellois Rupee

irr
IRR
scr
SCR
1 IRR0.000330498 SCR
5 IRR0.00165249 SCR
10 IRR0.00330498 SCR
25 IRR0.00826245 SCR
50 IRR0.0165249 SCR
100 IRR0.0330498 SCR
500 IRR0.165249 SCR
1,000 IRR0.330498 SCR
5,000 IRR1.65249 SCR
10,000 IRR3.30498 SCR

Convert Seychellois Rupee to Iranian Rial

scr
SCR
irr
IRR
1 SCR3,025.74 IRR
5 SCR15,128.7 IRR
10 SCR30,257.4 IRR
25 SCR75,643.4 IRR
50 SCR151,287 IRR
100 SCR302,574 IRR
500 SCR1,512,870 IRR
1,000 SCR3,025,740 IRR
5,000 SCR15,128,700 IRR
10,000 SCR30,257,400 IRR

IRR to SCR Chart

1 IRR = 0 SCR

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Seychellois Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000354240.00035424
Low
0.000320100.00031709
Average
0.000331740.00032995
Volatility
3.55%3.83%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
scr

SCR - Seychellois Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Seychellois Rupee info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings