1 Iranian Rial =
0.00019688295 Solomon Islander Dollars
1 SBD = 5,079.16 IRR
IRR
SBD
|1 IRR
|0.000196883 SBD
|5 IRR
|0.000984415 SBD
|10 IRR
|0.00196883 SBD
|25 IRR
|0.00492207 SBD
|50 IRR
|0.00984415 SBD
|100 IRR
|0.0196883 SBD
|500 IRR
|0.0984415 SBD
|1,000 IRR
|0.196883 SBD
|5,000 IRR
|0.984415 SBD
|10,000 IRR
|1.96883 SBD
1 IRR = 0 SBD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020142
|0.00020177
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00019502
|0.00019438
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00019716
|0.00019818
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.83%
|0.87%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.More Solomon Islander Dollar info
