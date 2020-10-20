1 IRR to RWF - Convert Iranian Rials to Rwandan Francs

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.031048126 Rwandan Francs

1 RWF = 32.2081 IRR

Iranian Rial to Rwandan Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:24 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Rwandan Franc

irr
IRR
rwf
RWF
1 IRR0.0310481 RWF
5 IRR0.155241 RWF
10 IRR0.310481 RWF
25 IRR0.776203 RWF
50 IRR1.55241 RWF
100 IRR3.10481 RWF
500 IRR15.5241 RWF
1,000 IRR31.0481 RWF
5,000 IRR155.241 RWF
10,000 IRR310.481 RWF

Convert Rwandan Franc to Iranian Rial

rwf
RWF
irr
IRR
1 RWF32.2081 IRR
5 RWF161.04 IRR
10 RWF322.081 IRR
25 RWF805.202 IRR
50 RWF1,610.4 IRR
100 RWF3,220.81 IRR
500 RWF16,104 IRR
1,000 RWF32,208.1 IRR
5,000 RWF161,040 IRR
10,000 RWF322,081 IRR

IRR to RWF Chart

1 IRR = 0 RWF

1 Iranian Rial to Rwandan Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0314380.031438
Low
0.0305090.030360
Average
0.0310590.030920
Volatility
0.44%0.61%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

rwf

RWF - Rwandan Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwandan Francs is RWF. The currency symbol is R₣.

