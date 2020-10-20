1 Iranian Rial =
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.0025605044 Serbian Dinars
1 RSD = 390.548 IRR
IRR
RSD
|1 IRR
|0.0025605 RSD
|5 IRR
|0.0128025 RSD
|10 IRR
|0.025605 RSD
|25 IRR
|0.0640126 RSD
|50 IRR
|0.128025 RSD
|100 IRR
|0.25605 RSD
|500 IRR
|1.28025 RSD
|1,000 IRR
|2.5605 RSD
|5,000 IRR
|12.8025 RSD
|10,000 IRR
|25.605 RSD
1 IRR = 0 RSD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0026034
|0.0026348
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0025338
|0.0025338
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0025786
|0.0025875
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..More Serbian Dinar info
