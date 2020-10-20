1 Iranian Rial =
0.00010916866 Romanian Lei
1 RON = 9,160.14 IRR
IRR
RON
|1 IRR
|0.000109169 RON
|5 IRR
|0.000545843 RON
|10 IRR
|0.00109169 RON
|25 IRR
|0.00272922 RON
|50 IRR
|0.00545843 RON
|100 IRR
|0.0109169 RON
|500 IRR
|0.0545843 RON
|1,000 IRR
|0.109169 RON
|5,000 IRR
|0.545843 RON
|10,000 IRR
|1.09169 RON
1 IRR = 0 RON
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00011081
|0.00011192
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00010766
|0.00010766
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00010961
|0.00010993
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.62%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.More Romanian Leu info
