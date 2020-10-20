1 IRR to ROL - Convert Iranian Rials to Romanian Lei

1

1 Iranian Rial =

1.0901896 Romanian Lei

1 ROL = 0.917272 IRR

ROL replaced by RON

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:22 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Romanian Leu

irr
IRR
rol
ROL
1 IRR1.09019 ROL
5 IRR5.45095 ROL
10 IRR10.9019 ROL
25 IRR27.2547 ROL
50 IRR54.5095 ROL
100 IRR109.019 ROL
500 IRR545.095 ROL
1,000 IRR1,090.19 ROL
5,000 IRR5,450.95 ROL
10,000 IRR10,901.9 ROL

Convert Romanian Leu to Iranian Rial

rol
ROL
irr
IRR
1 ROL0.917272 IRR
5 ROL4.58636 IRR
10 ROL9.17272 IRR
25 ROL22.9318 IRR
50 ROL45.8636 IRR
100 ROL91.7272 IRR
500 ROL458.636 IRR
1,000 ROL917.272 IRR
5,000 ROL4,586.36 IRR
10,000 ROL9,172.72 IRR

IRR to ROL Chart

1 IRR = 0 ROL

1 Iranian Rial to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000110810.00011192
Low
0.000107660.00010766
Average
0.000109610.00010993
Volatility
0.44%0.62%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

rol

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

