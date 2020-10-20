1 IRR to PGK - Convert Iranian Rials to Papua New Guinean Kina

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000091095067 Papua New Guinean Kina

1 PGK = 10,977.5 IRR

Iranian Rial to Papua New Guinean Kina conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:24 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Papua New Guinean Kina

irr
IRR
pgk
PGK
1 IRR0.0000910951 PGK
5 IRR0.000455475 PGK
10 IRR0.000910951 PGK
25 IRR0.00227738 PGK
50 IRR0.00455475 PGK
100 IRR0.00910951 PGK
500 IRR0.0455475 PGK
1,000 IRR0.0910951 PGK
5,000 IRR0.455475 PGK
10,000 IRR0.910951 PGK

Convert Papua New Guinean Kina to Iranian Rial

pgk
PGK
irr
IRR
1 PGK10,977.5 IRR
5 PGK54,887.7 IRR
10 PGK109,775 IRR
25 PGK274,439 IRR
50 PGK548,877 IRR
100 PGK1,097,750 IRR
500 PGK5,488,770 IRR
1,000 PGK10,977,500 IRR
5,000 PGK54,887,700 IRR
10,000 PGK109,775,000 IRR

IRR to PGK Chart

1 IRR = 0 PGK

1 Iranian Rial to Papua New Guinean Kina stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000928320.000092832
Low
0.0000901890.000089021
Average
0.0000911870.000091043
Volatility
0.57%0.68%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

pgk

PGK - Papua New Guinean Kina

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.

