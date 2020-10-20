1 Iranian Rial =
0.000089735666 Peruvian Soles
1 PEN = 11,143.8 IRR
IRR
PEN
|1 IRR
|0.0000897357 PEN
|5 IRR
|0.000448678 PEN
|10 IRR
|0.000897357 PEN
|25 IRR
|0.00224339 PEN
|50 IRR
|0.00448678 PEN
|100 IRR
|0.00897357 PEN
|500 IRR
|0.0448678 PEN
|1,000 IRR
|0.0897357 PEN
|5,000 IRR
|0.448678 PEN
|10,000 IRR
|0.897357 PEN
1 IRR = 0 PEN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000091352
|0.000091352
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000087658
|0.000086892
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000089752
|0.000089114
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.71%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..More Peruvian Sol info
