1 IRR to NLG - Convert Iranian Rials to Dutch Guilders

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000048272565 Dutch Guilders

1 NLG = 20,715.7 IRR

NLG replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:22 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Dutch Guilder

irr
IRR
nlg
NLG
1 IRR0.0000482726 NLG
5 IRR0.000241363 NLG
10 IRR0.000482726 NLG
25 IRR0.00120681 NLG
50 IRR0.00241363 NLG
100 IRR0.00482726 NLG
500 IRR0.0241363 NLG
1,000 IRR0.0482726 NLG
5,000 IRR0.241363 NLG
10,000 IRR0.482726 NLG

Convert Dutch Guilder to Iranian Rial

nlg
NLG
irr
IRR
1 NLG20,715.7 IRR
5 NLG103,579 IRR
10 NLG207,157 IRR
25 NLG517,893 IRR
50 NLG1,035,790 IRR
100 NLG2,071,570 IRR
500 NLG10,357,900 IRR
1,000 NLG20,715,700 IRR
5,000 NLG103,579,000 IRR
10,000 NLG207,157,000 IRR

IRR to NLG Chart

1 IRR = 0 NLG

1 Iranian Rial to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

nlg

NLG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the NLG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders is NLG.

