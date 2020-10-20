1 Iranian Rial =
0.00086785788 Nicaraguan Cordobas
1 NIO = 1,152.26 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.00086785788 Nicaraguan Cordobas
1 NIO = 1,152.26 IRR
IRR
NIO
|1 IRR
|0.000867858 NIO
|5 IRR
|0.00433929 NIO
|10 IRR
|0.00867858 NIO
|25 IRR
|0.0216964 NIO
|50 IRR
|0.0433929 NIO
|100 IRR
|0.0867858 NIO
|500 IRR
|0.433929 NIO
|1,000 IRR
|0.867858 NIO
|5,000 IRR
|4.33929 NIO
|10,000 IRR
|8.67858 NIO
1 IRR = 0 NIO
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00087546
|0.00089047
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00086530
|0.00086530
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00087116
|0.00087468
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.More Nicaraguan Cordoba info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings