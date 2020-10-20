1 Iranian Rial =
0.0000094038744 Maltese Liri
1 MTL = 106,339 IRR
MTL replaced by EUR
IRR
MTL
|1 IRR
|0.00000940387 MTL
|5 IRR
|0.0000470194 MTL
|10 IRR
|0.0000940387 MTL
|25 IRR
|0.000235097 MTL
|50 IRR
|0.000470194 MTL
|100 IRR
|0.000940387 MTL
|500 IRR
|0.00470194 MTL
|1,000 IRR
|0.00940387 MTL
|5,000 IRR
|0.0470194 MTL
|10,000 IRR
|0.0940387 MTL
1 IRR = 0 MTL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000022259
|0.000022494
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000021639
|0.000021639
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000022027
|0.000022092
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
