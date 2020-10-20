1 Iranian Rial =
0.00093734224 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRU = 1,066.85 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.00093734224 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRU = 1,066.85 IRR
IRR
MRU
|1 IRR
|0.000937342 MRU
|5 IRR
|0.00468671 MRU
|10 IRR
|0.00937342 MRU
|25 IRR
|0.0234336 MRU
|50 IRR
|0.0468671 MRU
|100 IRR
|0.0937342 MRU
|500 IRR
|0.468671 MRU
|1,000 IRR
|0.937342 MRU
|5,000 IRR
|4.68671 MRU
|10,000 IRR
|9.37342 MRU
1 IRR = 0 MRU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00094732
|0.00096144
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00092611
|0.00092611
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00093369
|0.00094171
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.65%
|0.68%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings