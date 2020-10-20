1 Iranian Rial =
0.0093735815 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRO = 106.683 IRR
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
MRO
|1 IRR
|0.00937358 MRO
|5 IRR
|0.0468679 MRO
|10 IRR
|0.0937358 MRO
|25 IRR
|0.23434 MRO
|50 IRR
|0.468679 MRO
|100 IRR
|0.937358 MRO
|500 IRR
|4.68679 MRO
|1,000 IRR
|9.37358 MRO
|5,000 IRR
|46.8679 MRO
|10,000 IRR
|93.7358 MRO
1 IRR = 0 MRO
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00094732
|0.00096144
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00092611
|0.00092611
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00093369
|0.00094171
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.65%
|0.68%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
