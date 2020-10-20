1 IRR to MRO - Convert Iranian Rials to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0093735815 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRO = 106.683 IRR

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:22 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya

irr
IRR
mro
MRO
1 IRR0.00937358 MRO
5 IRR0.0468679 MRO
10 IRR0.0937358 MRO
25 IRR0.23434 MRO
50 IRR0.468679 MRO
100 IRR0.937358 MRO
500 IRR4.68679 MRO
1,000 IRR9.37358 MRO
5,000 IRR46.8679 MRO
10,000 IRR93.7358 MRO

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Iranian Rial

mro
MRO
irr
IRR
1 MRO106.683 IRR
5 MRO533.414 IRR
10 MRO1,066.83 IRR
25 MRO2,667.07 IRR
50 MRO5,334.14 IRR
100 MRO10,668.3 IRR
500 MRO53,341.4 IRR
1,000 MRO106,683 IRR
5,000 MRO533,414 IRR
10,000 MRO1,066,830 IRR

IRR to MRO Chart

1 IRR = 0 MRO

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000947320.00096144
Low
0.000926110.00092611
Average
0.000933690.00094171
Volatility
0.65%0.68%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings