1 Iranian Rial =
0.08038674 Mongolian Tugriks
1 MNT = 12.4399 IRR
IRR
MNT
|1 IRR
|0.0803867 MNT
|5 IRR
|0.401934 MNT
|10 IRR
|0.803867 MNT
|25 IRR
|2.00967 MNT
|50 IRR
|4.01934 MNT
|100 IRR
|8.03867 MNT
|500 IRR
|40.1934 MNT
|1,000 IRR
|80.3867 MNT
|5,000 IRR
|401.934 MNT
|10,000 IRR
|803.867 MNT
1 IRR = 0 MNT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.080890
|0.081356
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.079896
|0.079896
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.080459
|0.080699
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolian Tugriks is MNT. The currency symbol is ₮.More Mongolian Tughrik info
