1 Iranian Rial =
0.00042281702 Moldovan Lei
1 MDL = 2,365.09 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
MDL
|1 IRR
|0.000422817 MDL
|5 IRR
|0.00211409 MDL
|10 IRR
|0.00422817 MDL
|25 IRR
|0.0105704 MDL
|50 IRR
|0.0211409 MDL
|100 IRR
|0.0422817 MDL
|500 IRR
|0.211409 MDL
|1,000 IRR
|0.422817 MDL
|5,000 IRR
|2.11409 MDL
|10,000 IRR
|4.22817 MDL
1 IRR = 0 MDL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00042603
|0.00042745
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00041679
|0.00041550
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00042124
|0.00042159
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.More Moldovan Leu info
