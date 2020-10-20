1 IRR to LYD - Convert Iranian Rials to Libyan Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00011526471 Libyan Dinars

1 LYD = 8,675.68 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Libyan Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:22 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Libyan Dinar

irr
IRR
lyd
LYD
1 IRR0.000115265 LYD
5 IRR0.000576324 LYD
10 IRR0.00115265 LYD
25 IRR0.00288162 LYD
50 IRR0.00576324 LYD
100 IRR0.0115265 LYD
500 IRR0.0576324 LYD
1,000 IRR0.115265 LYD
5,000 IRR0.576324 LYD
10,000 IRR1.15265 LYD

Convert Libyan Dinar to Iranian Rial

lyd
LYD
irr
IRR
1 LYD8,675.68 IRR
5 LYD43,378.4 IRR
10 LYD86,756.8 IRR
25 LYD216,892 IRR
50 LYD433,784 IRR
100 LYD867,568 IRR
500 LYD4,337,840 IRR
1,000 LYD8,675,680 IRR
5,000 LYD43,378,400 IRR
10,000 LYD86,756,800 IRR

IRR to LYD Chart

1 IRR = 0 LYD

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Libyan Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000116030.00011700
Low
0.000114040.00011397
Average
0.000114990.00011545
Volatility
0.43%0.54%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
lyd

LYD - Libyan Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.

More Libyan Dinar info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings