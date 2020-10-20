1 Iranian Rial =
0.00043701281 Basotho Maloti
1 LSL = 2,288.26 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
LSL
|1 IRR
|0.000437013 LSL
|5 IRR
|0.00218506 LSL
|10 IRR
|0.00437013 LSL
|25 IRR
|0.0109253 LSL
|50 IRR
|0.0218506 LSL
|100 IRR
|0.0437013 LSL
|500 IRR
|0.218506 LSL
|1,000 IRR
|0.437013 LSL
|5,000 IRR
|2.18506 LSL
|10,000 IRR
|4.37013 LSL
1 IRR = 0 LSL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00044975
|0.00045954
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00042563
|0.00042563
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00043588
|0.00044127
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.92%
|0.87%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Basotho Maloti is LSL. The currency symbol is M.More Basotho Loti info
