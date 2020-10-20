1 Iranian Rial =
0.0046171132 Liberian Dollars
1 LRD = 216.586 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.0046171132 Liberian Dollars
1 LRD = 216.586 IRR
IRR
LRD
|1 IRR
|0.00461711 LRD
|5 IRR
|0.0230856 LRD
|10 IRR
|0.0461711 LRD
|25 IRR
|0.115428 LRD
|50 IRR
|0.230856 LRD
|100 IRR
|0.461711 LRD
|500 IRR
|2.30856 LRD
|1,000 IRR
|4.61711 LRD
|5,000 IRR
|23.0856 LRD
|10,000 IRR
|46.1711 LRD
1 IRR = 0 LRD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0046320
|0.0046390
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0045584
|0.0045517
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0046012
|0.0046048
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.40%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberian Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberian Dollars is LRD. The currency symbol is $.More Liberian Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings