1 Iranian Rial =
0.0071755124 Sri Lankan Rupees
1 LKR = 139.363 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
LKR
|1 IRR
|0.00717551 LKR
|5 IRR
|0.0358776 LKR
|10 IRR
|0.0717551 LKR
|25 IRR
|0.179388 LKR
|50 IRR
|0.358776 LKR
|100 IRR
|0.717551 LKR
|500 IRR
|3.58776 LKR
|1,000 IRR
|7.17551 LKR
|5,000 IRR
|35.8776 LKR
|10,000 IRR
|71.7551 LKR
1 IRR = 0 LKR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0072857
|0.0072857
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0070739
|0.0070333
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0072070
|0.0071574
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lankan Rupees is LKR. The currency symbol is ₨.
