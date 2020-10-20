1 Iranian Rial =
0.52549676 Lao Kips
1 LAK = 1.90296 IRR
IRR
LAK
|1 IRR
|0.525497 LAK
|5 IRR
|2.62748 LAK
|10 IRR
|5.25497 LAK
|25 IRR
|13.1374 LAK
|50 IRR
|26.2748 LAK
|100 IRR
|52.5497 LAK
|500 IRR
|262.748 LAK
|1,000 IRR
|525.497 LAK
|5,000 IRR
|2,627.48 LAK
|10,000 IRR
|5,254.97 LAK
1 IRR = 0 LAK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52729
|0.52729
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50317
|0.49873
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.51668
|0.51137
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.77%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
