1 IRR to KZT - Convert Iranian Rials to Kazakhstani Tenge

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.011236328 Kazakhstani Tenge

1 KZT = 88.9970 IRR

Iranian Rial to Kazakhstani Tenge conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:22 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Kazakhstani Tenge

irr
IRR
kzt
KZT
1 IRR0.0112363 KZT
5 IRR0.0561816 KZT
10 IRR0.112363 KZT
25 IRR0.280908 KZT
50 IRR0.561816 KZT
100 IRR1.12363 KZT
500 IRR5.61816 KZT
1,000 IRR11.2363 KZT
5,000 IRR56.1816 KZT
10,000 IRR112.363 KZT

Convert Kazakhstani Tenge to Iranian Rial

kzt
KZT
irr
IRR
1 KZT88.997 IRR
5 KZT444.985 IRR
10 KZT889.97 IRR
25 KZT2,224.93 IRR
50 KZT4,449.85 IRR
100 KZT8,899.7 IRR
500 KZT44,498.5 IRR
1,000 KZT88,997 IRR
5,000 KZT444,985 IRR
10,000 KZT889,970 IRR

IRR to KZT Chart

1 IRR = 0 KZT

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Kazakhstani Tenge stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0112690.011269
Low
0.0105180.010432
Average
0.0108580.010677
Volatility
0.58%0.56%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

kzt

KZT - Kazakhstani Tenge

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.

, ratings