1 Iranian Rial =
0.097479102 Cambodian Riels
1 KHR = 10.2586 IRR
IRR
KHR
|1 IRR
|0.0974791 KHR
|5 IRR
|0.487396 KHR
|10 IRR
|0.974791 KHR
|25 IRR
|2.43698 KHR
|50 IRR
|4.87396 KHR
|100 IRR
|9.74791 KHR
|500 IRR
|48.7396 KHR
|1,000 IRR
|97.4791 KHR
|5,000 IRR
|487.396 KHR
|10,000 IRR
|974.791 KHR
1 IRR = 0 KHR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.098163
|0.098163
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.096137
|0.095128
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.097535
|0.097078
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.More Cambodian Riel info
