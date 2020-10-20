1 IRR to KGS - Convert Iranian Rials to Kyrgyzstani Soms

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0020385943 Kyrgyzstani Soms

1 KGS = 490.534 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Kyrgyzstani Som conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:21 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Kyrgyzstani Som

irr
IRR
kgs
KGS
1 IRR0.00203859 KGS
5 IRR0.010193 KGS
10 IRR0.0203859 KGS
25 IRR0.0509649 KGS
50 IRR0.10193 KGS
100 IRR0.203859 KGS
500 IRR1.0193 KGS
1,000 IRR2.03859 KGS
5,000 IRR10.193 KGS
10,000 IRR20.3859 KGS

Convert Kyrgyzstani Som to Iranian Rial

kgs
KGS
irr
IRR
1 KGS490.534 IRR
5 KGS2,452.67 IRR
10 KGS4,905.34 IRR
25 KGS12,263.4 IRR
50 KGS24,526.7 IRR
100 KGS49,053.4 IRR
500 KGS245,267 IRR
1,000 KGS490,534 IRR
5,000 KGS2,452,670 IRR
10,000 KGS4,905,340 IRR

IRR to KGS Chart

1 IRR = 0 KGS

1 Iranian Rial to Kyrgyzstani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00209180.0021338
Low
0.00203890.0020389
Average
0.00206300.0020949
Volatility
0.44%0.50%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

kgs

KGS - Kyrgyzstani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.

