1 IRR to JMD - Convert Iranian Rials to Jamaican Dollars

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0036891342 Jamaican Dollars

1 JMD = 271.066 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Jamaican Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:53 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Jamaican Dollar

1 IRR0.00368913 JMD
5 IRR0.0184457 JMD
10 IRR0.0368913 JMD
25 IRR0.0922284 JMD
50 IRR0.184457 JMD
100 IRR0.368913 JMD
500 IRR1.84457 JMD
1,000 IRR3.68913 JMD
5,000 IRR18.4457 JMD
10,000 IRR36.8913 JMD

Convert Jamaican Dollar to Iranian Rial

1 JMD271.066 IRR
5 JMD1,355.33 IRR
10 JMD2,710.66 IRR
25 JMD6,776.66 IRR
50 JMD13,553.3 IRR
100 JMD27,106.6 IRR
500 JMD135,533 IRR
1,000 JMD271,066 IRR
5,000 JMD1,355,330 IRR
10,000 JMD2,710,660 IRR

IRR to JMD Chart

1 IRR = 0 JMD

1 Iranian Rial to Jamaican Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00370640.0037564
Low
0.00366320.0036355
Average
0.00368840.0037014
Volatility
0.30%0.46%

Currency Information

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

JMD - Jamaican Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaican Dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaican Dollars is JMD. The currency symbol is J$.

, ratings