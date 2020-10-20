1 Iranian Rial =
0.0036891342 Jamaican Dollars
1 JMD = 271.066 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
JMD
|1 IRR
|0.00368913 JMD
|5 IRR
|0.0184457 JMD
|10 IRR
|0.0368913 JMD
|25 IRR
|0.0922284 JMD
|50 IRR
|0.184457 JMD
|100 IRR
|0.368913 JMD
|500 IRR
|1.84457 JMD
|1,000 IRR
|3.68913 JMD
|5,000 IRR
|18.4457 JMD
|10,000 IRR
|36.8913 JMD
1 IRR = 0 JMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0037064
|0.0037564
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0036632
|0.0036355
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0036884
|0.0037014
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.46%
The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Jamaican Dollars is JMD. The currency symbol is J$.
