1 IRR to JEP - Convert Iranian Rials to Jersey Pounds

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000018583704 Jersey Pounds

1 JEP = 53,810.6 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Jersey Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:21 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Jersey Pound

irr
IRR
jep
JEP
1 IRR0.0000185837 JEP
5 IRR0.0000929185 JEP
10 IRR0.000185837 JEP
25 IRR0.000464593 JEP
50 IRR0.000929185 JEP
100 IRR0.00185837 JEP
500 IRR0.00929185 JEP
1,000 IRR0.0185837 JEP
5,000 IRR0.0929185 JEP
10,000 IRR0.185837 JEP

Convert Jersey Pound to Iranian Rial

jep
JEP
irr
IRR
1 JEP53,810.6 IRR
5 JEP269,053 IRR
10 JEP538,106 IRR
25 JEP1,345,260 IRR
50 JEP2,690,530 IRR
100 JEP5,381,060 IRR
500 JEP26,905,300 IRR
1,000 JEP53,810,600 IRR
5,000 JEP269,053,000 IRR
10,000 JEP538,106,000 IRR

IRR to JEP Chart

1 IRR = 0 JEP

1 Iranian Rial to Jersey Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000188260.000019370
Low
0.0000184240.000018424
Average
0.0000186530.000018847
Volatility
0.43%0.61%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

jep

JEP - Jersey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pounds is JEP. The currency symbol is £.

