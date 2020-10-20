1 Iranian Rial =
0.00036330926 Ghanaian Cedis
1 GHS = 2,752.48 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
GHS
|1 IRR
|0.000363309 GHS
|5 IRR
|0.00181655 GHS
|10 IRR
|0.00363309 GHS
|25 IRR
|0.00908273 GHS
|50 IRR
|0.0181655 GHS
|100 IRR
|0.0363309 GHS
|500 IRR
|0.181655 GHS
|1,000 IRR
|0.363309 GHS
|5,000 IRR
|1.81655 GHS
|10,000 IRR
|3.63309 GHS
1 IRR = 0 GHS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00036469
|0.00036469
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00034700
|0.00031525
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00035623
|0.00033829
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.77%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.More Ghanaian Cedi info
