1 Iranian Rial =
0.000066293793 Georgian Lari
1 GEL = 15,084.4 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
GEL
|1 IRR
|0.0000662938 GEL
|5 IRR
|0.000331469 GEL
|10 IRR
|0.000662938 GEL
|25 IRR
|0.00165734 GEL
|50 IRR
|0.00331469 GEL
|100 IRR
|0.00662938 GEL
|500 IRR
|0.0331469 GEL
|1,000 IRR
|0.0662938 GEL
|5,000 IRR
|0.331469 GEL
|10,000 IRR
|0.662938 GEL
1 IRR = 0 GEL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000068301
|0.000068301
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000065695
|0.000063041
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000066952
|0.000065232
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.72%
|0.77%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.More Georgian Lari info
