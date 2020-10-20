1 IRR to GEL - Convert Iranian Rials to Georgian Lari

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000066293793 Georgian Lari

1 GEL = 15,084.4 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Georgian Lari conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:01 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Georgian Lari

irr
IRR
gel
GEL
1 IRR0.0000662938 GEL
5 IRR0.000331469 GEL
10 IRR0.000662938 GEL
25 IRR0.00165734 GEL
50 IRR0.00331469 GEL
100 IRR0.00662938 GEL
500 IRR0.0331469 GEL
1,000 IRR0.0662938 GEL
5,000 IRR0.331469 GEL
10,000 IRR0.662938 GEL

Convert Georgian Lari to Iranian Rial

gel
GEL
irr
IRR
1 GEL15,084.4 IRR
5 GEL75,421.8 IRR
10 GEL150,844 IRR
25 GEL377,109 IRR
50 GEL754,218 IRR
100 GEL1,508,440 IRR
500 GEL7,542,180 IRR
1,000 GEL15,084,400 IRR
5,000 GEL75,421,800 IRR
10,000 GEL150,844,000 IRR

IRR to GEL Chart

1 IRR = 0 GEL

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Georgian Lari stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000683010.000068301
Low
0.0000656950.000063041
Average
0.0000669520.000065232
Volatility
0.72%0.77%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

gel

GEL - Georgian Lari

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.

