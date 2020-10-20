1 Iranian Rial =
0.00014340055 French Francs
1 FRF = 6,973.47 IRR
FRF replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.00014340055 French Francs
1 FRF = 6,973.47 IRR
FRF replaced by EUR
IRR
FRF
|1 IRR
|0.000143401 FRF
|5 IRR
|0.000717003 FRF
|10 IRR
|0.00143401 FRF
|25 IRR
|0.00358501 FRF
|50 IRR
|0.00717003 FRF
|100 IRR
|0.0143401 FRF
|500 IRR
|0.0717003 FRF
|1,000 IRR
|0.143401 FRF
|5,000 IRR
|0.717003 FRF
|10,000 IRR
|1.43401 FRF
1 IRR = 0 FRF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000022259
|0.000022494
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000021639
|0.000021639
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000022027
|0.000022092
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular French Franc exchange rate is the FRF to USD rate. The currency code for French Francs is FRF.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings