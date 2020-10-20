1 Iranian Rial =
0.000000063525845 Bitcoin Cash
1 BCH = 15,741,600 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
BCH
|1 IRR
|0.0000000635258 BCH
|5 IRR
|0.000000317629 BCH
|10 IRR
|0.000000635258 BCH
|25 IRR
|0.00000158815 BCH
|50 IRR
|0.00000317629 BCH
|100 IRR
|0.00000635258 BCH
|500 IRR
|0.0000317629 BCH
|1,000 IRR
|0.0000635258 BCH
|5,000 IRR
|0.000317629 BCH
|10,000 IRR
|0.000635258 BCH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000065000
|0.000000065000
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000047800
|0.000000034200
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000000056700
|0.000000051200
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.13%
|4.07%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin Cash exchange rate is the BCH to USD rate. The currency code for Bitcoin Cash is BCH.More Bitcoin Cash info
