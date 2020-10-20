1 AMD to ZWL - Convert Armenian Drams to Zimbabwean Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.034638056 Zimbabwean Dollars

1 ZWL = 28.8700 AMD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Armenian Dram to Zimbabwean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:13 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Zimbabwean Dollar

amd
AMD
zwl
ZWL
1 AMD0.0346381 ZWL
5 AMD0.17319 ZWL
10 AMD0.346381 ZWL
25 AMD0.865951 ZWL
50 AMD1.7319 ZWL
100 AMD3.46381 ZWL
500 AMD17.319 ZWL
1,000 AMD34.6381 ZWL
5,000 AMD173.19 ZWL
10,000 AMD346.381 ZWL

Convert Zimbabwean Dollar to Armenian Dram

zwl
ZWL
amd
AMD
1 ZWL28.87 AMD
5 ZWL144.35 AMD
10 ZWL288.7 AMD
25 ZWL721.75 AMD
50 ZWL1,443.5 AMD
100 ZWL2,887 AMD
500 ZWL14,435 AMD
1,000 ZWL28,870 AMD
5,000 ZWL144,350 AMD
10,000 ZWL288,700 AMD

AMD to ZWL Chart

1 AMD = 0 ZWL

View full chart

1 Armenian Dram to Zimbabwean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.03597379.743
Low
0.0346370.034278
Average
0.03514622.399
Volatility
1.03%81.37%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

More Armenian Dram info
zwl

ZWL - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWL to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWL. The currency symbol is $.

More Zimbabwean Dollar info

Popular Armenian Dram (AMD) Currency Pairings

usd

AMD to USD

eur

AMD to EUR

gbp

AMD to GBP

jpy

AMD to JPY

cad

AMD to CAD

aud

AMD to AUD

chf

AMD to CHF

cny

AMD to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings