1 AMD to TRL - Convert Armenian Drams to Turkish Lira

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

83,886.569 Turkish Lira

1 TRL = 0.0000119209 AMD

TRL replaced by TRY

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Armenian Dram to Turkish Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:13 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Turkish Lira

amd
AMD
trl
TRL
1 AMD83,886.6 TRL
5 AMD419,433 TRL
10 AMD838,866 TRL
25 AMD2,097,160 TRL
50 AMD4,194,330 TRL
100 AMD8,388,660 TRL
500 AMD41,943,300 TRL
1,000 AMD83,886,600 TRL
5,000 AMD419,433,000 TRL
10,000 AMD838,866,000 TRL

Convert Turkish Lira to Armenian Dram

trl
TRL
amd
AMD
1 TRL0.0000119209 AMD
5 TRL0.0000596043 AMD
10 TRL0.000119209 AMD
25 TRL0.000298021 AMD
50 TRL0.000596043 AMD
100 TRL0.00119209 AMD
500 TRL0.00596043 AMD
1,000 TRL0.0119209 AMD
5,000 TRL0.0596043 AMD
10,000 TRL0.119209 AMD

AMD to TRL Chart

1 AMD = 0 TRL

View full chart

1 Armenian Dram to Turkish Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0853460.085346
Low
0.0834040.081901
Average
0.0844570.083730
Volatility
0.59%0.47%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

More Armenian Dram info
trl

TRL - Turkish Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRL to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lira is TRL. The currency symbol is ₤.

Popular Armenian Dram (AMD) Currency Pairings

usd

AMD to USD

eur

AMD to EUR

gbp

AMD to GBP

jpy

AMD to JPY

cad

AMD to CAD

aud

AMD to AUD

chf

AMD to CHF

cny

AMD to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings