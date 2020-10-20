1 AMD to TMM - Convert Armenian Drams to Turkmenistani Manats

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

44.995145 Turkmenistani Manats

1 TMM = 0.0222246 AMD

TMM replaced by TMT

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Armenian Dram to Turkmenistani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:13 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Turkmenistani Manat

amd
AMD
tmm
TMM
1 AMD44.9951 TMM
5 AMD224.976 TMM
10 AMD449.951 TMM
25 AMD1,124.88 TMM
50 AMD2,249.76 TMM
100 AMD4,499.51 TMM
500 AMD22,497.6 TMM
1,000 AMD44,995.1 TMM
5,000 AMD224,976 TMM
10,000 AMD449,951 TMM

Convert Turkmenistani Manat to Armenian Dram

tmm
TMM
amd
AMD
1 TMM0.0222246 AMD
5 TMM0.111123 AMD
10 TMM0.222246 AMD
25 TMM0.555615 AMD
50 TMM1.11123 AMD
100 TMM2.22246 AMD
500 TMM11.1123 AMD
1,000 TMM22.2246 AMD
5,000 TMM111.123 AMD
10,000 TMM222.246 AMD

AMD to TMM Chart

1 AMD = 0 TMM

View full chart

1 Armenian Dram to Turkmenistani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00909670.0091120
Low
0.00899870.0088224
Average
0.00906520.0090377
Volatility
0.34%0.39%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

More Armenian Dram info
tmm

TMM - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMM to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMM.

Popular Armenian Dram (AMD) Currency Pairings

usd

AMD to USD

eur

AMD to EUR

gbp

AMD to GBP

jpy

AMD to JPY

cad

AMD to CAD

aud

AMD to AUD

chf

AMD to CHF

cny

AMD to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings