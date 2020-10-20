1 AMD to SRG - Convert Armenian Drams to Surinamese Guilders

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

78.826662 Surinamese Guilders

1 SRG = 0.0126861 AMD

SRG replaced by SRD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Armenian Dram to Surinamese Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:13 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Surinamese Guilder

amd
AMD
srg
SRG
1 AMD78.8267 SRG
5 AMD394.133 SRG
10 AMD788.267 SRG
25 AMD1,970.67 SRG
50 AMD3,941.33 SRG
100 AMD7,882.67 SRG
500 AMD39,413.3 SRG
1,000 AMD78,826.7 SRG
5,000 AMD394,133 SRG
10,000 AMD788,267 SRG

Convert Surinamese Guilder to Armenian Dram

srg
SRG
amd
AMD
1 SRG0.0126861 AMD
5 SRG0.0634303 AMD
10 SRG0.126861 AMD
25 SRG0.317152 AMD
50 SRG0.634303 AMD
100 SRG1.26861 AMD
500 SRG6.34303 AMD
1,000 SRG12.6861 AMD
5,000 SRG63.4303 AMD
10,000 SRG126.861 AMD

AMD to SRG Chart

1 AMD = 0 SRG

1 Armenian Dram to Surinamese Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0835950.090555
Low
0.0783480.078348
Average
0.0812140.084690
Volatility
1.78%2.01%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

srg

SRG - Surinamese Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Guilder exchange rate is the SRG to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Guilders is SRG.

